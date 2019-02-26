GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's rare for a paramedic to reunite with the person whose life they saved.

For Jessica Wood, a paramedic with Life EMS Ambulance, this was the first time.

"He's the first that I've met after the fact," Wood said Tuesday during the Heart Savers Luncheon.

In Wood's case, she was able to meet Anthony Shaner, the man involved in one of her most intense calls.

"Tony was not standard—he was definitely one of the more technically difficult calls I have ever been on," Wood said. "He was very fast paced and in very critical condition."

Shaner's heart stopped beating in July 2018 after he had done some yard work.

"I had noticed towards the end of getting all the yard taken care of, that I was really exhausted. I started to get dizzy, really hot," Shaner said.

Shaner said his memory of that day stops once he and his wife reached a medical center. Those moments that Shaner will never remember are ones that Wood will never forget.

"To meet him and meet his family and see how well he is doing is an incredibly unique experience," Wood said.

This was the second year that Life EMS, a 39-year-old company, hosted a lunch to honor survivors and their lifesavers. Survivors ranged in age from 21 to 84.

Jeremiah Vroegindewey was the youngest of the survivors last year. He was playing soccer in East Grand Rapids when his teammates said he collapsed.

"Going to this event helps fill in the pieces of the story of what happened to me," Vroegindewey said.

Vroegindewey's mother, Joan, said it's really special to witness the bond between the paramedics and her son.

"I wasn't there to help him, but they were there," she said.

Mike Meijer, the president and founder of Life EMS, said he has been especially surprised at the age range and variation of survivors.

"It's stunning for those of us who have been doing this for a long time as paramedics to see how young some of the survivors are," Meijer said.

Meijer said events like these give medics the rare opportunity to see how things turned out for the patients they helped saved, and survivors the chance to thank them.

"It's an astonishing experience to get to look the people in the face that helped save your life," Shaner said.

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.

