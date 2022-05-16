Lt. Gov. Gilchrist to announce 'Caring for MI Future' plan in Battle Creek

The Caring for MI Future plan aims to increase child care options throughout the state to help Michiganders struggling to find child care centers.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — On Monday, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist will visit Battle Creek to launch the Caring for MI Future plan.

The Caring for MI Future plan aims to increase child care options throughout the state to help Michiganders struggling to find child care centers. The State of Michigan says nearly half of all Michigan residents live in areas without enough options to meet demand.

The plan hopes to open 1,000 child care facilities by 2024 as well as investing $100 million in recruiting staff.

Gilchrist will be joined by Michigan Department of Education State Superintendent Michael Rice and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Director Orlene Hawks.

