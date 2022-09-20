More than $117k granted to Cascade Twp. Fire Department for wellness program

The funding will be used for regular physical and mental health exams, updated gym equipment, wellness evaluations and more.

CASCADE, Mich. — The Cascade Township Fire Department has been awarded $117,000 in FEMA grants to improve firefighters' mental and physical health.

The fire department was chosen for the FEMA Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program because its health initiatives met all of FEMA's health and safety priorities. In Michigan, 46 other fire departments received this grant.

Along with the $117,000 from FEMA, nearly $6,000 has been contributed by the township, bringing the grant total to $112,971.

The funding will be used for regular health exams, high-quality gym equipment to replace outdated equipment, wellness evaluations measuring strength and overall health and more. Mental health assessments are also provided in the wellness plan.

“We’re beyond excited to receive this grant, which will help maintain and improve the physical and mental well-being of the members of our department who risk their lives every day to help protect our community,” said Cascade Township Fire Chief Adam Magers. “These funds will help ensure we have a mentally and physically fit fire department that will be able to maintain a high level of service for decades to come.”

Along with the physical toll and health hazards for firefighters, Magers says the mental aspect also impacts workers. A National Fire Protection Agency survey showed that in 2021, 135 firefighters were killed due to health issues, COVID-19, overexertion or stress. An additional 89 firefighters died by suicide.

“When most people think about firefighting, they often think about the physical impact it has on firefighters – but the impact on the mind is just as damaging,” Magers said. “That’s why it’s so critical that every firefighter is given access to mental health programs and checkups.”

The wellness program will begin in March 2023. To learn more about the FEMA grant program, click here.

