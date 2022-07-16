Charity hockey game in Cascade to benefit two West Michigan charities

Last year’s hockey game raised about $15,000 and they’re hoping to reach or beat that goal this time around.

CASCADE, Michigan — The Cascade Firefighters Association is bringing back its charity hockey game featuring current and retired professional hockey players.

Money raised benefits Riding for Ryan, a non-profit focused on bike safety, and Brody’s Be Café in Ada, a business that employs people with special needs.

Organizers say it was a no-brainer to return for another year and they hope to continue growing in the future.

“I just we really wanted to give back somehow, you know, community does so much for us. And we just we wanted to make sure that we were making a presence and that they felt that, you know, just everybody has each other support,” Luke McCarthy, a Cascade firefighter, said.

Tickets for the game are $20.

The hockey game will be at Patterson Ice Center on Saturday July 30. The puck drops at 5:30 p.m.

If you come early, there will be a family friendly party in the parking lot with fun games and good food.

