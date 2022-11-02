Cascade Township breaks ground on new fire station

Construction on the new Fire Station 1 will begin soon and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2023.

CASCADE, Mich. — Cascade Township celebrated the groundbreaking of their new fire station Wednesday morning.

The $10.8 million fire station will be located at 2865 Thornhills Ave. SE and will be almost three times as large as the previous station, which was demolished earlier this year on the same location.

“Today has been a long time coming, and we couldn’t be happier to break ground on this significant investment in the safety and well-being of our community and firefighters,” Cascade Fire Chief Adam Magers said. “This new fire station is the culmination of the fantastic work of our project team, Township officials and members of our community, and we couldn’t be prouder to call this new fire station our future home. We can’t wait to open our doors and celebrate with the community next fall.”

Cascade Township provided a list of features that the new fire station will include:

Four pull-through, double-deep apparatus bays for improved vehicle storage and operability when responding to emergencies.

A hose tower with new training features for high-rise operations, repelling, window bailouts, confined space searches and ladder operations, among others.

State-of-the-art emergency dispatching system designed to reduce response times and increase firefighter safety.

A carcinogen exhaust capture system and decontamination areas for proper sanitation after exposure to harmful contaminates.

Mechanical zones designed to create a buffer between living space and carcinogens brought in on clothing and gear after fighting fires.

Private sleeping and changing quarters with gender separation.

Space for staff and community training and events.

Increased greenspace and landscaping.

A new stormwater system that will comply with the Township’s new ordinance.

While construction is completed on Fire Station 1, the station, equipment and staff were moved to a temporary space in an air cargo facility at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Cascade Township is planning for proper coverage by dispatching firefighters from and staging response crews at the temporary facility, the Cascade Township Branch of the Kent District Library, Fire Station 2 and parks, restaurants, retailers and other areas throughout the Township.

