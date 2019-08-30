GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is looking for Marta Jo Hieshetter, a 65-year-old woman with dementia. She was last seen on Thursday afternoon.

Police said Hieshetter has dementia and is in treatment for cancer. Her family is concerned for her safety because she doesn't have her medication.

Family last saw Hieschetter in Grand Rapids Township near Knapps Corner on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. She may be with Frederick Stampone, 66, who was last seen wearing khaki shorts and a white golf shirt with horizontal stripes.

They may be driving a blue Mustang convertible with Michigan registration DLA 0681.

Police described Hieshetter as being 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds. She usually wears a black long sleeve shirt and wears glasses.

Please contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6100 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 with any information.

