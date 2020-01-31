OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 14-year-old boy is recovering from an arm injury after being shot by another teen.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department said a 17-year-old boy and the 14-year-old were "playing with guns" at a home on N. White Street in Tallmadge Township.

The 14-year-old was hit during a struggle when the gun accidentally fired. He was injured in the upper arm and taken to DeVos Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said, "at this time, the incident appears to be a case of horseplay, however it is still under investigation."

The incident happen around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31.

