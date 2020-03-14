Some businesses are staying open during the coronavirus outbreak.

Woodland Mall, Rivertown Crossing, Tanger Outlets and Gun Lake Casino all say they are taking extra cleaning measures to keep their visitors safe.

When asked if they were going to close during the pandemic, Gun Lake Casino sent this response:

“The health and safety of our guests and team members are of utmost importance and our main priority. Gun Lake Casino will continue to remain open – to accomplish this we have taken a caring and serious approach to protecting the Gun Lake Casino community by taking swift preventative action against the spread of the Coronavirus and any other communicable disease.

Gun Lake Casino is conducting extensive and rigorous deep cleaning of the entire facility. All public and administrative areas have been and will continue to be thoroughly cleansed and disinfected using advanced hospital grade procedures and solutions. In addition to the many proactive changes already implemented, Harvest Buffet has transitioned to a full-service style of dining to help reduce potential exposure pathways. All food selections in Harvest Buffet are now being served by Gun Lake Casino team members.

All updates will be posted on the Gun Lake Casino website at: www.gunlakecasino.com.” - Sal Semola, President & COO, Gun Lake Casino

The malls say they are watching developments closely and are following recommendations by the CDC.

