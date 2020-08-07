Cass County asks for special prosecutor on Diamond Lake party

"Specifically, the Cass County Prosecutor has a longstanding affiliation with one of the impacted lake associations."

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — As the Cass County Prosecutor's Office is looking into a crowded Fourth of July party at Diamond Lake, they are asking for the state attorney general to help.

The sandbar party drew national attention due to the number of people crowded together with a lack of social distancing and not wearing masks. But the Cass County Prosecutor's Office requested the Michigan Department of the Attorney General to assign a special prosecutor due to a "standing conflict of interest."

"Specifically, the Cass County Prosecutor has a longstanding affiliation with one of the impacted lake associations," a statement said.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said Monday they were unable to shut down the party because it was at a public lake. But they did try to reach out to the organizers ahead of time.

“Unfortunately, the attempts to communicate were met with confrontation and unwillingness to work toward a safe and controlled event. It should be noted, though, that organizers did provide periodic announcements regarding the risks of COVID as well as the need to socially distance," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it will send additional information when the special prosecution request is available.

