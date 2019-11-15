GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids family is whole again after finding their missing cat, who they say saved their lives.

The Doane's home caught fire early Thursday morning and did not have working smoke alarms. The family credits their successful escape to their gray tabby cat, Ohm, who woke up the family's youngest son. The Grand Rapids Fire Department called it an 'absolute miracle' that they survived.

"The cat seems to have saved the day for this family," said GRFD Lt. William Smith.

Frank Doane, who has owned the home for 15 years, said he had purchased new smoke alarms but hadn't gotten around to installing them. Doane was working at the time of the fire, but his wife, two sons and their nine pets were all inside. They recovered five of their cats, their pet rat and their dog, but two of their cats, including Ohm, were missing until Friday morning.

Doane found the two cats hiding in their room.

The family is currently displaced from their home and will likely not be able to live in it for at least several months due to the damage.

Lt. Smith said this incident serves as a reminder

"I think this incident is critical and it's timely to really celebrate the need to have working smoke alarms in your home," Smith said.

Grand Rapids residents can call 311 to get set up with a free safety assessment with the fire department.

