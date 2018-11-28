GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Whenever the Rockford-native comes home for a visit, we try and catch up!

Ginger Zee is a nationwide favorite as ABC News Chief Meteorologist and she hails from right here in West Michigan.

On Wednesday, Nov. 28, she stopped by My West Michigan to catch up with Jennifer, Val, Kylie and Catherine.

Zee has written a memoir, "Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I Am One," and a juvenile fiction book, "Chasing Helicity." She told 13 ON YOUR SIDE in August that she is also working on a follow-up to her memoir.

We love you, Ginger! Come back and visit soon.

