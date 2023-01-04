Cathedral of Saint Andrew to hold Mass in remembrance of Pope Benedict XVI

The Diocese of Grand Rapids announced a remembrance Mass for Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday, Jan. 5.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Mass in remembrance of the late Pope Benedict XVI will take place at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew in Grand Rapids.

The Diocese of Grand Rapids says Bishop Walkowiak will lead the mass at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Pope Benedict XVI served as pope from 2005 until he stepped down from the role in 2013. He was the first pope to retire from the papacy in almost 600 years.

Pope Benedict XVI died on Dec. 31, 2022 at the age of 95.

The Wednesday Mass will let parishioners pray for the late pope on the same day he is to be laid to rest in Rome.

Pope Francis will celebrate the funeral Mass for Pope Benedict XVI at 3:30 p.m.

Bishop Walkowiak is also encouraging all 80 parishes in the Diocese of Grand Rapids to hold remembrance Masses on Wednesday, as well.

The public is invited to attend any of these Masses.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.