No flu vaccine shortage

Despite local concern there is plenty of flu vaccines available.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Have you gotten your flu shot yet? A recent sign posted at the CVS pharmacy at Leonard and Fuller in Grand Rapids may have some concerned about flu shot shortages. But that has some concerned about flu shot shortages.

Mary Zimmerman Spectrum Health's Immunization Program Manager says there is no shortage, "I did call and speak with two of the biggest manufacturers of the flu vaccine for this season and they said production was ramped up this year so they have made at least 20% more than they have any other season. So they think there should be plenty of product it's just that there are some shipping delays some of it due to the hurricane and others due to the increased demand on shipping with UPS and Fed Ex."

Zimmerman also says more people are getting their flu shots earlier this year in accordance with CDC recommendations may lead to dwindling supplies between shipments but there is still plenty of flu vaccine left.

The CDC is not reporting any shortages and say they expect to have nearly 200 million doses of vaccine.

