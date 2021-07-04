Cedar Springs armed robbery suspect at large

Police say officers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. Their attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Kent County police are investigating an armed robbery that happened at a Hungry Howie’s in Cedar Springs Saturday night.

Police say officers responded just before 11 p.m. and attempted to locate and track the suspect, but were unsuccessful. The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

