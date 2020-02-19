CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The FBI and the Kent County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help to find a man responsible for an armed bank robbery in Cedar Springs.

Authorities are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The robbery occurred on Oct. 16, 2019, at the Chase Bank at 7 South Main Street.

According to a press release from the FBI, the suspect pulled a black semi-automatic handgun, jumped over the counter and demanded access to the vault.

RELATED: Man charged with three robberies

The suspect did escape with some money. He is described by police as a black man in his twenties, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall. When he committed the robbery, he was wearing white tennis shoes, gray shorts, blue or purple hooded sweatshirt, and black or gray gloves.

FBI

He should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer, 616-774-2345, or share what they know at tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.