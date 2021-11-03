x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Bomb threat closes Cedar Springs High School, sheriff's office says

Buses were diverted away from the school and students are being returned home.
Credit: 13 OYS

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Authorities in Cedar Springs are investigating a bomb threat at Cedar Springs High School Thursday morning. 

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the threat was made before school started. All the buses on the way to campus were diverted away from the school to return the students home. 

Cedar Springs Public Schools said on Facebook that classes for K-5 students were also cancelled for the day.

The sheriff's office has not released specifics of the threat and continue to investigate the incident. 

Credit: 13 OYS
Police investigating a bomb threat made to Cedar Springs High School

RELATED VIDEO:

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.