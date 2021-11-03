Bomb threat closes Cedar Springs High School, sheriff's office says

Buses were diverted away from the school and students are being returned home.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Authorities in Cedar Springs are investigating a bomb threat at Cedar Springs High School Thursday morning.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, the threat was made before school started. All the buses on the way to campus were diverted away from the school to return the students home.

Cedar Springs Public Schools said on Facebook that classes for K-5 students were also cancelled for the day.

The sheriff's office has not released specifics of the threat and continue to investigate the incident.

KCSO on scene of a bomb threat that was received prior to school starting at Cedar Springs High School. All buses were diverted and students returned home. On-going investigation. Will continue to update. — Kent County Sheriff's Office (@KentSheriff) March 11, 2021

