CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — A Cedar Springs community center is hosting a donation drive to help the families who lost their homes in a fire Tuesday.

The Red Flannel Acres apartment fire left eight units damaged, seven of which were occupied. Authorities say that four are likely a total loss and the other four could also be totally destroyed.

Thankfully, everyone got out safely, but some of their belongings were lost. And to help the families affected by the fire, the City Impact Community Center is hosting a donation drive, Essentials Pantry for Fire Families.

It's being held at their center at 288 N. Main St.

Donations they are asking for:

Gift cards

Women's pants

Women's shoes

Men's shirts

Men's pants

Kid's clothing

Blankets and sheets

Essentials Pantry for Fire Families dates and times:

Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. to noon

For more information about the event, visit their Facebook page.

