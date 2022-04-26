Crews battle Cedar Springs house fire

Crews have not confirmed what started the fire or if anyone was inside at the time that it started.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday morning in Cedar Springs.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 13000 block of Sunset View Drive.

At this time, information is limited. Crews have not confirmed what started the fire or if anyone was inside at the time when it started.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.