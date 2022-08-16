Cedar Springs home expected to be a total loss after fire

Fire officials said a woman, her child and a pet were inside the home at the time, and all made it out safely.

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs Fire Department says a house was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers learned of a fire in an attached garage around 12:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Becker Ct.

Multiple fire departments responded to fight the blaze, and by the time crews arrived, the flames had spread to the house.

A mother, her child and a pet were inside at the time, and all three made it out safely.

Fire officials believe the home is a total loss.

At this point, it's not clear how the fire started.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.