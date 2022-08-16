x
Cedar Springs home expected to be a total loss after fire

Fire officials said a woman, her child and a pet were inside the home at the time, and all made it out safely.
Credit: WZZM

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — The Cedar Springs Fire Department says a house was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon. 

Dispatchers learned of a fire in an attached garage around 12:30 p.m. in the 13000 block of Becker Ct. 

Multiple fire departments responded to fight the blaze, and by the time crews arrived, the flames had spread to the house.

A mother, her child and a pet were inside at the time, and all three made it out safely. 

Fire officials believe the home is a total loss. 

At this point, it's not clear how the fire started. 

Credit: WZZM

