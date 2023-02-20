Cedar Springs 19-year-old dead after crashing into tree

Troopers say a 19-year-old man from Cedar Springs was driving on northbound US-131 near I-296 around 7 a.m. when he crashed.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A driver is dead after a crash on northbound US-131 Monday morning, the Michigan State Police at the Grand Rapids Post said.

Troopers say a 19-year-old man from Cedar Springs was driving on northbound US-131 near I-296 around 7 a.m. when he crashed. Officials believe he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, he died at the hospital.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to call the Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

