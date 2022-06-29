Celebrate safely: Firework tips for the 4th

Here are the times you can light off your fireworks and some tips to keep you safe this weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As we approach the holiday weekend, Grand Rapid's police and fire departments want you to review a few safety precautions before lighting off your fireworks.

You will be able to set off fireworks in Grand Rapids from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. from June 29 through July 4.

The city's rules follow the state's rules. Disobeying these terms can result in a $1,000 civil fine for each violation.

Fireworks hurt hundreds of people each year, most of them children. The GRFD Fire Prevention Division have made it their mission to reduce the number of people who injure themselves during the light offs.

To ensure that disaster doesn't strike while having fun, make sure to review these rules one more time.

Follow instructions found on fireworks packaging.

Do not let children play anywhere near where fireworks will be getting lit off.

Keep a pail of water near the fire incase it gets out of control.

Before lighting the fuse, make sure it is aimed away and out of range from other people.

Be sure that you are lighting off your fireworks on a flat surface away from residential areas or other easily flammable materials.

Never light off a firework while it is still in your hand.

Refrain from re-lighting faulty fireworks. They can still re-ignite and injure anyone near them. When it comes time to clean up the firework debris, consider using a shovel to scoop up the duds.

Do not light off a firework while it's still in its packaging.

Keep spare fireworks away from areas where they could potentially catch fire.

When lighting a firework, make sure you are not leaning over it or wearing loose clothing that could easily catch fire.

Do not experiment with at home fireworks. Keep away from fireworks while drinking. Do not light them off in public areas.

Before calling it quits for the night, scope out the area to ensure that nothing has the potential to catch fire.

Remember, be cautious and respectful to those near by who may be unaware of your use of fireworks.

