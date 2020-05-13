Celebration Cinema at Woodland Mall to close permanently

The closure was in discussion for later this year, but the timeline was accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 13 years, the Celebration Cinema at Woodland Mall will be closing it's doors permanently.

According to a spokesperson for the cinema, the theater is nearing the end of its lease and doesn't plan on renewing it.

"Surrounded by several other high-performing theaters, Celebration Woodland has had an expensive lease and has operated at a loss for much of its history. Further, the theater's unique 2nd run (delayed release) business model has been declining and is no longer viable," the spokesperson from Studio C said.

Those who enjoy the independent film series can look for it at Celebration North and Celebration Studio Park.

"It appears Celebration is closing this location, although the lease does not expire until later this year," said a spokesperson for Woodland Mall. "Woodland Mall has undergone a massive and successful transformation over the past year. We are excited to continue to bring new and differentiated uses to the Grand Rapids customer, and we view this as a great opportunity to do so right at our front door."

