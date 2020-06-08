Celebration Cinema launching pop-up drive-ins in Grand Rapids, Lansing

The stage will be set mid-week, with large shipping containers stacked on top of each other to form giant screens.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Studio C announced Thursday that two of their Celebration Cinema theaters will be launching pop-up drive-ins.

Movies will be shown beginning this week Friday in the parking lot of the Grand Rapids North Theater and Saturday in the lot of the Celebration Cinema theater in Lansing.

The opening week’s movie is "Black Panther." Multiple movies per week are set to follow.

The Celebration Cinema team has experience with drive-in theaters from their longstanding operation of the Getty Drive In in Muskegon. “Drive-in movies have been enormously popular this summer, with near sell-outs every weekend” says Emily Loeks. “Our community is hungry for opportunities to gather in a safe way. Outdoor movies are a memorable experience.”

The stage will be set mid-week, with large shipping containers stacked on top of each other to form giant screens. The drive-in movies will be available for $30.00 per car, beginning this weekend.

All customers are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets online at www.celebrationcinema.com. Online convenience fees are being waived through the summer.

The pop-up drive-ins will utilize alternate spaces in a Celebration Cinema parking lot, enabling cars to spread out and people to get out of their car to set up ‘camp.' Guests can also choose to watch the movie from inside their car.

Sound will be available through a FM radio signal.

Movie treats and restrooms will be available inside the theaters. Customers are required to wear a mask when entering the buildings.

Celebration Cinema will not be accepting cash for payment. Please plan for online or credit card transactions only. Tickets can be scanned from your phone at the entry.

“We exist to create space where story happens,” says Emily Loeks, of Studio C. “Pop-up drive-ins enable us to bring some of our team back to work, doing what we love in a fun way. We remain committed to our communities and are doing what we can to work toward the survival and long term health of our industry. Gathering around movies, story and music is part of what makes us all feel connected to each other, and a little more human.”

