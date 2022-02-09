x
Grand Valley State University schedules memorial for Brendan Santo

The memorial is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Cook Carillon Tower on GVSU's campus.
Credit: Michigan State University Police

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University is hosting a celebration of life for the student who went missing last October and whose body was recently recovered from a river in Lansing. 

Brendan Santo, 18, had been missing for more than 80 days after visiting the campus of Michigan State University on Oct. 29. 

A body that was later confirmed to be Brendan Santo was pulled from the Red Cedar River Friday, Jan. 21.

RELATED: Body pulled from Red Cedar River confirmed as Brendan Santo

Santo was laid to rest late last month.

 The celebration of life on GVSU's campus is set for Thursday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Cook Carillon Tower. 

