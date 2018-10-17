GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 51-year-old driver, Colleen Koetsier, suffered serious injuries in a crash with a cement truck on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says that Koetsier was driving her Buick Lesabre west on 92nd Street just before 2 p.m. She either stopped or rolled through the stop sign at Kalamazoo Avenue. The cement truck was driving north on Kalamazoo Avenue, and it swerved to avoid hitting the car.

However the truck still stuck the Buick, causing it to turn onto its side. The driver of the cement truck sustained minor injuries.

Koetsier was transported to the hospital following the crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM