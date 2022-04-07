GR Center for Recovery location to close May 20

The decision comes after the COVID-19 pandemic made the facilities "difficult to sustain," according to officials.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network announced Thursday that the organization will be closing its Center for Recovery facilities in Grand Rapids, Traverse City and Petoskey.

The decision comes after the COVID-19 pandemic made the facilities "difficult to sustain," according to officials.

All three facilities will close Friday, May 20. Hope Network officials are working with patients to transfer them to other care providers.

Statewide, 300 employees will be impacted by the closures, with 150 of those employees based in Grand Rapids. Officials are working to find the employees new positions, either within Hope Network or similar organizations.

Center for Recovery was established in Grand Rapids in 2019 and helps those struggling with substance abuse. Hope Network as a whole also offers neuro rehabilitation, behavioral health care, careers and job training and child mental health care.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.