Central Michigan gives students full-ride scholarships after 13OYS reported on error

After a 13OYS investigation, CMU is awarding 58 students an amount equal to a full tuition scholarship, after a messaging error over the weekend.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University is trying to make it right for students who mistakenly received a message last weekend saying they were awarded a full-ride scholarship.

Last Saturday, when incoming students checking their online portal to learn if they'd won the Centralis Scholarship, or a full-tuition scholarship, from Central Michigan, they received a message saying they'd been awarded the scholarship.

The next day the school sent the students a message notifying them of the mistake. The University claimed there was a messaging technology testing error.

After 13 On Your Side reported on one hopeful student who was 'torn apart' by the mistake, Central Michigan has chosen to award all 58 students who saw the erroneous message with an amount equal to a full-tuition scholarship.

The amount is the same as the Centralis Scholarship, except it doesn't include room and board.

"We deeply regret the disappointment and frustration caused by the test message error in the student portal," CMU officials wrote in a statement.

"To make it right, we will be reaching out to each of the 58 students who saw the congratulatory message regarding the Centralis Scholarship and offering to increase their award amount to the equivalent of a full-tuition scholarship."

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.