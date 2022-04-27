Decision to drop Central Michigan University men's track team under investigation

The US Dept. of Education Office for Civil Rights is investigating allegations of racial discrimination related to the elimination of the men’s track and field team.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Editor's note: The video above is from May 19, 2020, when 13 ON YOUR SIDE first reported on the men's track team being cut.

The Department of Education has plans to investigate a civil rights complaint against Central Michigan University after the school terminated its men's track and field program in 2020.

The Office for Civil Rights, which is a part of the US Dept. of Education, recently received a complaint of racial discrimination in connection to the CMU's elimination of the men's track team.

The complaint is alleging that CMU discriminated against African American students based on race when it eliminated the men's track team and then replaced it with a men's golf team.

The Office for Civil Rights determined it had enough information to move forward with the probe, and contacted the university on April 25, CMU said in a statement.

The investigation is now in its neutral fact-finding phase, which includes collecting evidence from the person who filed the complaint and speaking with other sources.

As part of "strategic budget planning" amid the pandemic, CMU Athletics announced in May 2020 that they were making some program changes.

That meant cutting the men's track and field team, which impacted more than 30 student-athletes at the time. Full-time assistant positions were also eliminated.

After cutting the men's track team, the school later announced it was reinstating its men's golf team for the 2022-23 academic year.

The university released a statement Wednesday that reads in part:

"CMU will fully comply with OCR’s investigation and we are willing to openly share data related to the decision-making process. In all we do at Central Michigan University, we are committed to the success of our students, to supporting diversity, equity and inclusion on our campus, and to being a welcoming and supportive community for every individual.

This commitment is evident in our mission statement, core values and strategic planning — it is at the heart of every decision we make.

We have invested heavily in making Central Michigan University accessible, affordable and supportive for all students, especially for our students of color.

The elimination of men’s track and field did not and will not derail our ongoing work to make CMU more diverse, equitable and inclusive."

Beyond the statement, CMU plans to host a news conference Thursday, April 28 at 11 a.m. to discuss the allegations.

President Bob Davies is expected to give remarks during the news conference.

The ACLU of Michigan has previously urged the school to reinstate the men's track team.

