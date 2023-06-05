CMU president 'hits the griddy" at graduation ceremony

The surprise performance was captured on video.

MT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University undergraduates and audience members were given a surprise performance at the commencement on Saturday when the president "hit the griddy" on stage.

And, of course, it's all captured on video.

More than 2,300 students recieved diplomas during the four events that took place on May 5 and May 6 at the McGuirk Arena inside the John G. Kulhavi Events Center, with nearly 9,000 guests in attendance.

And because there was so much excitement in the building of this amazing accomplishment, President Bob Davies decided to show everybody his and "hit the griddy" on stage.

The Griddy is dance move that became popular on social media after a high school football player, Allen Davis, did it in 2019. Since then, it's been a go-to move for NFL stars like Minnesota Vikings' Justin Jefferson and Cincinnati Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase after touchdowns or huge plays.

In the video, you can see Davies stepping away from the podium to stretch before performing across the stage.

Afterwards, he yelled, "Fire up Chips!"

