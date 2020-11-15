Certain words grating you? A Michigan school wants to know

Lake Superior State University is accepting candidates for its 46th annual tongue-in-cheek list of words that should be banished.

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Is there a word or phrase that really bugs you? A peeve, pique or provocation?

More than a dozen words or phrases were added last year, including “artisanal,” “influencer,” “living my best life” and “chirp.” Lake Superior State says the words will be announced on Dec. 31 "so people don’t begin the new year by putting their foot in their mouth."

The deadline to submit online entries is 8 a.m. EST on Nov. 30. Go to lssu.edu/banishedwords2021.

