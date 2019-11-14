GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An important change is coming to The Rapid bus system that will impact riders.

As of Thursday, Nov. 14, The Rapid will no longer sell paper tickets or passes on the bus, at the Rapid Central Station or via mail through their website.

Riders will need to switch to the Wave card to continue riding the bus.

The bus system will continue to accept cash as bus fare indefinitely.

According to The Rapid, paper tickets will continue to accept paper tickets until the summer of 2020.

The move away from paper tickets is part of The Rapid's ongoing efforts to implement the Wave payment program -- which is said to be an "easier, faster and more convenient" way to pay fare. Through Wave, riders will be able to manage funds and check card balance online, maintain multiple cards and more.

For more information about the Wave cards and further changes coming to The Rapid, visit wave.ridetherapid.org.

