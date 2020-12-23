x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Local News

Charge filed in threats against Michigan election official

The FBI says Monica Palmer received photos of a mutilated body, a day after after she had initially refused to certify local results in favor of Joe Biden.
Credit: AP
Wayne County Board of Canvassers Republican chairperson Monica Palmer addresses the media, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Farmington Hills, Mich. Palmer defended her actions Friday amid intense scrutiny over her decision to decline certification, then certify and then attempt to rescind her vote on the final certification of roughly 878,000 votes in Michigan's largest county. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

DETROIT — A woman has been charged with making threats against a Detroit-area Republican election official. 

The FBI says Monica Palmer received photos of a mutilated body, a day after after she had initially refused to certify local results in favor of Joe Biden. A criminal complaint was filed against Katelyn Jones. 

Monica Palmer chaired a raucous meeting of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers on Nov. 17. Palmer and a fellow Republican on the board initially refused to certify local election results, typically a routine step. They later changed their position. 

The FBI says Jones sent threats the next day from New Hampshire where she was staying with her mother. 

Related Articles

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.