Charges dismissed after wrong person accused in Grand Rapids riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A riot charged has been dismissed by the Kent County Prosecutor's Office following further investigation into the night of May 30 in Grand Rapids.

Charges were authorized for Kylia Kirk for inciting riot, larceny under $200 and arson under $200. The prosecutor's office said Grand Rapids Police received a tip that Kirk was involved with the riots that night.

According to Christopher Becker, the Kent County Prosecuting Attorney, the tip "appeared to be corroborated by a number of social media accounts and posts, which seemed to provide the evidence that Kirk was involved in the riot."

However, additional information showed that the social media posts were not from her account and she was not the person involved.

Becker's office has dismissed all the charges and issued an apology.

"We sincerely apologize for this error and are working with Grand Rapids Police to identify the individual who was actually involved," Becker said in a news release.

Kirk was never arrested, and she has cooperated with police help clearing up the matter, Becker said.

