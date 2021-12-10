Charges dropped against former Lowell police officer

Hon. Suzanne Hoseth-Kreeger determined that Diaz’ actions were justified under the facts and circumstances of the case, and ultimately dismissed the charges.

LOWELL, Mich. — Charges against a former Lowell police officer were dropped Thursday in Michigan’s 8th District Court.

In March, Attorney General Dana Nessel filed charges against former officer Jason Diaz after an incident that took place in August 2020. Investigators say Diaz fired shots at a fleeing vehicle after a high-speed chase, striking a passenger in the head.

Diaz faced one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a 10-year felony; one count of misconduct in office by a public official, a five-year felony; and one count of weapons, careless discharge causing injury, a two-year high court misdemeanor.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, a motion to dismiss the case was heard by Hon. Suzanne Hoseth-Kreeger. She determined that Diaz’ actions were justified under the facts and circumstances of the case, and ultimately dismissed the charges.

