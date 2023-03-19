x
Charlie's Family Grill destroyed after overnight fire

We're working to learn more about an overnight fire that destroyed the White Cloud restaurant.
Credit: 13 On Your Side
Damage from an overnight fire at Charlie's Family Grill in White Cloud

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to learn more about a fire overnight at a popular restaurant in White Cloud. 

We received several calls overnight about a fire at Charlie's Family Grill on South Charles Street.

The building appears to be a total loss.  

At this time, we have no information on any injuries or cause of the fire. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

    

