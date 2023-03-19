Charlie's Family Grill destroyed after overnight fire

We're working to learn more about an overnight fire that destroyed the White Cloud restaurant.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to learn more about a fire overnight at a popular restaurant in White Cloud.

We received several calls overnight about a fire at Charlie's Family Grill on South Charles Street.

The building appears to be a total loss.

At this time, we have no information on any injuries or cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.