Car chase leads deputies onto GVSU campus

ALLENDALE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A short chase led deputies onto the Grand Valley State University campus in Allendale Saturday night.

It all started around 10:30 p.m. near 48th Avenue and West Campus Drive. Patrols say they saw a reckless driver and made an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off.

Deputies pursued the car onto the GVSU campus. Campus police also assisted until the subject left school grounds.

That driver was arrested a short time later.

