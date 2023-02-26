Cheer squad in small town on the lakeshore making big waves

If they can take number one on Thursday, it’ll be the first state title for the squad in the school’s history.

HART, Michigan — A cheerleading squad in a small town on the West Michigan lakeshore is making big waves.

“It kind of doesn't even feel real," said senior Jenna Hanks.

Hart High School’s cheer team is heading to the state championships during an undefeated season after taking home another title on Friday.

“I was fighting back the tears myself because I knew they just won the district title," said founder and coach Jennifer Hlady.

Walking off the mat was a moment they’ll be take with them for a lifetime.

“I just gave it my all. And just deep down I felt like this is it. Like we did it," said Hanks.

And they got to do it with their friends by their sides.

"We are all definitely very close," laughed Hanks.

If they can take number one on Thursday, it’ll be the first state title for the squad in the school’s history, and their coaches say there's no one more deserving than this crew of girls.

"Obviously I do like winning. But like, I come to practice like for these girls like, I don't want to let them down. So I just always come and do my best no matter how I feel," said senior Avery Ramsayer.

They know all the hard work, and hours of practicing, are worth it for this moment.

"We're out scoring teams with that just because they put their heart and soul into every single thing they could possibly do," said gymnastics instructor and choreographer Markaya Ashley.

And their coaches say the long nights and extra hours were worthwhile, to see the look on their team’s face when they’ve won.

"That's the most rewarding part for me," said head coach Ashleigh Andritsis.

No matter how their season ends, they feel thankful to do it with a group of girls who put the ‘power’ in girl power.

"We're gonna have fun as a team. That's for sure," said Athena Thocher.

