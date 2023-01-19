Cheerleaders sing national anthem after sound system malfunctions at cheer competition

When an issue kept the national anthem from being played, the cheerleaders improvised and sang it on their own.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Cheerleaders from Reeths-Puffer, Mona Shores, Zeeland East and Muskegon were all gathered at Muskegon High School for a cheer competition Wednesday and were waiting for the national anthem to play.

An issue with the sound system kept the anthem from being played. There were several attempts to fix it, but all were unsuccessful.

Then the varsity cheerleaders from Muskegon High School decided to improvise and started singing the anthem on their own.

The other cheerleaders quickly joined in.

Andrews was watching from the stands and later posted a recording of the singing on Facebook.

