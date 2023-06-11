Chicago Drive down to one lane after rollover crash

Eastbound Chicago Drive is down to one lane while crews clean up the area. You're asked to seek an alternate route.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman is injured after flipping her car on Chicago Drive in Zeeland, bringing the road down to one lane, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says.

The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. Sunday. The woman was driving east on Chicago Drive near 72nd Avenue when she lost control of the car and ran off the road.

The car rolled multiple times and pinned her inside. She was extricated by Zeeland Township Fire crews.

She was then transported to the hospital for injuries, which officials believe are non-life-threatening.

