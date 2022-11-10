x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Chick-fil-A to replace Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., building to be demolished

The Golden Corral located on Alpine Ave. has closed its doors for good to make room for a Chick-fil-A coming in the future.

More Videos

WALKER, Michigan — Chick-fil-A is officially coming to Alpine Avenue.

The fast food restaurant will replace the Golden Corral, which closed permanently on Monday.

Earlier this summer, the Walker Planning Commission approved a proposal to demolish the building. They later made plans to fill it with a new Chick-fil-A. 

"I want to give a special shout out to our city staff, our planning commission, and the corporate Chick-fil-A partners, because they have planned every detail," says Gary Carey, the Mayor of Walker.

We do not know the opening date for the Chick-fil-A as of yet, but updates will be posted on the 13 On Your Side website as they become available. 

The next closest Golden Corral restaurant is in Mishawaka, Indiana, nearly two hours away. 

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out