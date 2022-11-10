Chick-fil-A to replace Golden Corral on Alpine Ave., building to be demolished

The Golden Corral located on Alpine Ave. has closed its doors for good to make room for a Chick-fil-A coming in the future.

WALKER, Michigan — Chick-fil-A is officially coming to Alpine Avenue.

The fast food restaurant will replace the Golden Corral, which closed permanently on Monday.

Earlier this summer, the Walker Planning Commission approved a proposal to demolish the building. They later made plans to fill it with a new Chick-fil-A.

"I want to give a special shout out to our city staff, our planning commission, and the corporate Chick-fil-A partners, because they have planned every detail," says Gary Carey, the Mayor of Walker.

We do not know the opening date for the Chick-fil-A as of yet, but updates will be posted on the 13 On Your Side website as they become available.

The next closest Golden Corral restaurant is in Mishawaka, Indiana, nearly two hours away.

