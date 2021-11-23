x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Chief: 1 dead, 2 missing after Flint home explosion, fire

Three houses sustained major damage and were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene Monday night.

FLINT, Mich. — Authorities say at least one person was killed and two remain missing following a fire and explosion at a home in Michigan. 

Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper tells MLive-The Flint Journal that one person was confirmed dead following Monday night's fire and explosion. 

He said two people remain missing, but one of them may have been found safe. Two other people remained hospitalized. 

Three houses sustained major damage and were fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at the scene Monday night.

Clapper says around 20 houses sustained damage, including broken windows from debris thrown across an entire block by the explosion, which was felt miles away. 

The cause was under investigation.

Video shows explosion in Flint Credit: Jim Sullenger

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Video taken by Jim Sullenger shows the explosion overnight in Flint. What we know so far: https://bit.ly/3HMYNpV

Posted by 13 On Your Side on Tuesday, November 23, 2021

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

LAUGHFEST TO RETURN IN PERSON FOR 2022 FESTIVAL