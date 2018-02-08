KENT COUNTY, Mich.- A 1-year-old is dead in Kent County, according to Kent County Dispatch. Dispatch said that call went out just after noon on Thursday, August 2.

Crews were called to a home on the 16000 block of Algoma Ave NE. Dispatch says the child is less than a 1-year-old and the cause of death was not immediately released.

Police on scene tell us parents found the child unresponsive in the crib. The child was 10-months old. An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow.

(This is a developing story.)

