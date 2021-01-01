Child ejected from car in roll over accident in Ottawa County

Investigation shows a 35-year-old was driving West on I-196 when he lost control, causing the van to roll multiple times.

Slick roads caused a van to roll multiple times, ejecting an 11-year-old from a van Friday.

The Ottawa County Sheriffs Office says the accident happened on I-196 in Zeeland Township.

Investigation shows a 35-year-old was driving West on I-196 when he lost control, causing the van to roll multiple times.

All three occupants of the van were injured, and transported to the hospital, with non life threatening injuries.

An 11-year-old boy was seated in the second row, and was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the van, and suffered injuries that are not thought to be serious.

The crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.