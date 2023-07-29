Child found wandering in storm in Allendale

Residents of Mystic Woods had found the boy who is estimated to be three or four years old walking around the complex in his pajamas during Saturday morning's storm.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Around 2 am Saturday morning the Ottawa County Sheriff's office responded to a call about a child that had been found at the Mystic Woods Apartment Complex at 5386 Pierce Street in Allendale Township.

The Sheriff's Office said the child was non-verbal, autistic and could not tell them where he had come from. They searched for his parents with no success.

Deputy Tony Stariha and his K-9 partner Goos went to try to find where the child had come from, the track led to an apartment across the street in Westwind Apartment complex. There they found a parent of the boy.