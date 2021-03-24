Child from Mason County found unresponsive in water-filled drainage ditch

Police said the incident does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

MASON COUNTY, Mich — A 4-year-old was found unresponsive in a water-filled drainage ditch near his home Tuesday in Mason County, police said.

At around 4:10 p.m., troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a home on West Kinney Road for a missing child. Troopers, along with the family and deputies from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office searched the area for the child. Police said they found him, unresponsive, in a water-filled ditch near the home.

Life saving measures were taken prior to EMS arrival. The boy was taken to an area hospital and then transported to a Grand Rapids hospital by Aero Med, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident is currently under investigation by the MSP Hart Post. Police said it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.