Child injured after being hit by car at Holland State Park

This article will be updated as soon as 13 ON YOUR SIDE learns more information.
Credit: 13 On Your Side

HOLLAND, Michigan — A child is injured after being hit by a car at Holland State Park Tuesday night, Ottawa County dispatch confirms.

It happened around 7 p.m. Officials say the extent of the child's injuries are not known at this time, as the scene is still active.

This is a developing story. 13 ON YOUR SIDE has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

    

