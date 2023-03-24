'Birthing Justice' documentary screened in Grand Rapids to raise awareness of childbirth dangers for Black women

Black women are 3 to 4 times more likely to die from pregnancy and birth related causes compared to White women.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To mark "Doula Appreciation Week" here in Grand Rapids, a local non-profit is hosting a screening of the documentary "Birthing Justice."

Day One Doula Collective, who recruits and trains doulas to support pregnant people of color, says the movie focuses specifically on issues surrounding the maternal health crisis within the African American community.

Black women are 3 to 4 times more likely to die from pregnancy and birth related causes compared to White women.

Kiara Baskin, Executive Director of DODC, says that racism and bias has historically played a factor in the way the country's maternity care system functions today.

Organizers of the event say it's really important to have a conversation to talk about the disparate outcomes, and walk away with action steps to address the issue.

"We want to be able to make sure that folks are aware of that, and that we're providing education, educational opportunities to talk about the issues, and making sure that we're really centering care for our black wedding people."

DODC is hosting the screening of the film at 6 p.m. tonight at Celebration Cinema South in Grand Rapids.

