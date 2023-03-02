2 young children killed in southwest Michigan house fire

The Benton Harbor Dept. of Public Safety says three adults and four children were able to escape the fire around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. Two others didn't make it.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Two young children were killed in a house fire in southwest Michigan overnight Thursday.

Just after 3:30 a.m., dispatchers learned of a house fire with people trapped inside at Britain and Columbus in Benton Harbor.

Crews with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety rushed to the scene.

Once there, firefighters learned three adults and four children were able to make it out of the burning home.

Crews searched the home for those inside, and found two children, ages 3 and 4, had succumbed to their injuries. Benton Harbor authorities said the children are undergoing an autopsy to find out the official cause of death.

Their names aren't being released at this time.

Authorities also said several of the people who made it out of the fire were hurt during their escape. They are being treated at a local hospital.

Crews said the house was heavily damaged by the fire and is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire is being looked into.

Anyone with information that could help investigators with this case is asked to call the tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867) or at 269-845-6948.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.