GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.- As the world now changes day by day, it's not only the adults who are asking questions about the future. Kids wonder what is going on too.

Michigan native Christine Borst grew up in Fenton. Most of her family now lives in the Grand Rapids area. She has a PhD in Medical Family Therapy and is a licensed therapist. She's also a mom to three kids, and lately has been answering a lot of questions about COVID-19.

"A lot of it's basic questions because our live have changed," says Borst. 'Why aren't we going to school, why can't get go to Target, I want to go to the park,' and so we talk about the virus. I've always try to be as honest with my kids as possible with what's appropriate for them, and that's where this book came from too. How can we explain to them what's going on but also let them know what their part is in all of this."

Now, she's turned her kid's questions into a children's book. "What is coronavirus?" The book has been translated into numerous languages and is shared all around the world. You can download a copy of the book here.

"A clinic in Malaysia asked 'can share it with their patients? We think this is really helpful," says Borst. "And librarians asking if I want to read the book to kids in virtual story time, it's really been amazing to see how its resonated with people across the world. That's been really awesome."

Borst says she hopes the book brings comfort to both parents and kids during this uncertain time, and that it also gives kids a colorful response to a lot of the questions.

"As a mom and a professional who works with kids, that's the best we can ask for at this moment in time. We don't know how long its going to last and we don't know what's going to happen and I think staying in the moment and being like you know what right now we're OK, we are together and reading this. We're understanding and we've gotta have some hope that it will be okay," she says. "We're adaptive creatures and kids are especially remarkable at adapting to situations, and so answering their questions openly and honestly provides them with that comfort."

