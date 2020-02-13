GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mel Trotter Ministries is teaming up with christian film production company, JC Films, to bring attention to the issue of homelessness in West Michigan. The project is only six months in the making, but the partnership is working to break the stereotype of what homelessness looks like, by portraying their mission statement in a new Christian film called 'One Life at a Time.'

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to Mel Trotter Ministries Vice President of Advancement, Beth Fisher, who acts as a liaison between Mel Trotter Ministries and JC Films. She says the film will help to dismantle the 'stereotype' of what homelessness looks likes.

"The name of the film is 'One Life at a Time,' and the inspiration is in fact just that, to help individuals one life at a time," says Fisher. "Often times people will say 'oh well someone is homeless and they are the quintessential white man pushing a shopping cart and they're alcoholics.' And that is certainly not the case. The new and skyrocketing faces of homelessness are unaccompanied youth, families, people who have lost jobs, people who have three or four jobs and still don't have enough money because their homes aren't on the bus line to get to work."

According to Fisher, Mel Trotter Ministries serves between 40 and 70 disabled, elderly men every night who come into their facilities right off the streets. Fisher says she approached her acquaintance, Jason Campbell, who is the owner of JC Films about filming the social justice movie in Grand Rapids to highlights that homelessness is an issue in Grand Rapids and all around the world.

Actor and producer Dean Cain has already signed on to be a part of the film. Mel Trotter says that hundreds of local actors will be cast to star in the film.

Everyone is welcome to attend the one day casting call.

When: Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 12p.m. to 4p.m.

Where: ResLife Church in Grandville, MI

Actors cast in the film will not be paid. Proceeds from the film will go to Mel Trotter Ministries to help guests who are experiencing homelessness to find restoration, such as permanent housing, job placement and a path out of addiction, etc.

To donate or to get involved with the film through other opportunities, visit the Mel Trotter ministries website.

Filming is set to begin in Grand Rapids in late June 2020. The official release date of the film is set to happen on World Homelessness Day, Saturday, October 10, 2020.

